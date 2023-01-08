Avalanche in Colorado mountains kills man, another missing

DENVER (AP) — Authorities in Colorado say an avalanche has buried two men on snowmobiles in the mountains, killing one and leaving the other missing. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says rescuers responded Saturday afternoon to a report about an avalanche near the town of Winter Park. They were able to recover one of the victims, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts to resuscitate him. A statement from the office identified him only as a 58-year-old from Northern Colorado. The second man could not immediately be found, and weather and safety concerns forced search and rescuers to leave the area. They planned to return early Sunday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.