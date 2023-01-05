Katie Hobbs to give inaugural address as Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs will outline her vision for the next four years during her inaugural address Thursday, ushering in an era of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. Hobbs has been governor since Monday, when power transferred under the state constitution. She’ll repeat the oath of office in public Thursday at the traditional every-four-years inaugural at the state Capitol. Hobbs rose to prominence as the secretary of state, staunchly defending the integrity of the 2020 election as former President Donald Trump and his allies tried to overturn the results or falsely claim there was rampant fraud.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.