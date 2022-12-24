Kenya ships food donation to South Sudan amid fighting
EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s President William Ruto has expressed concern over the fighting in neighboring South Sudan and shipped a donation of food stuffs to those affected. South Sudan’s northern Upper Nile and Jonglei states are experiencing renewed fighting between rival armed militias. The fighting has threatened the implementation of the 2018 peace agreement between President Salva Kiir and his former rival Riek Machar. Kenya shares its northern border with South Sudan and plays a key mediation role in the implementation of the country’s peace agreement.