Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:51 AM

AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Stephanie Hsu, now everywhere

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed as Elvis and nonchalantly walking a pig on a leash, Stephanie Hsu made a memorable big screen impression this year. Hsu actually had two roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain. Her performance — combining deep hurt with a real skill with nunchucks while rocking sequin-lined eyes — has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Hsu was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she landed the film, calling it “the most honest handshake I could make with Hollywood.”

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content