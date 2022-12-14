AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Stephanie Hsu, now everywhere

NEW YORK (AP) — Dressed as Elvis and nonchalantly walking a pig on a leash, Stephanie Hsu made a memorable big screen impression this year. Hsu actually had two roles in “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” playing both a sullen teen and an intergalactic supervillain. Her performance — combining deep hurt with a real skill with nunchucks while rocking sequin-lined eyes — has made her one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of the Year. Hsu was a Broadway veteran with a few TV credits when she landed the film, calling it “the most honest handshake I could make with Hollywood.”

