Zelenskyy asks New Zealand to focus on war’s ecological toll

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged New Zealand to take a leading role in focusing on the environmental destruction his country is suffering as a result of Russia’s invasion. Zelenskyy delivered his message via video link to lawmakers who packed the debating chamber at 8 a.m. He became just the second foreign leader to address New Zealand’s parliament, after Australia’s Julia Gillard did so in 2011. Zelenskyy is pushing for a 10-point peace plan that, as well as environmental proctection, includes items such as nuclear safety and justice. He has been asking various countries to take a lead on different points.

