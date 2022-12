RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pelé is doing better after having been hospitalized to treat a respiratory infection aggravated by COVID-19. Doctors at the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement Monday that Pelé is “conscious and has stable vital signs.” However, doctors do not know when he will be discharged from hospital. The three-time World Cup winner is also fighting cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

