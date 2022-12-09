Violent attacks threaten Nigeria’s upcoming 2023 elections

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Violent attacks targeting Nigeria’s election commission offices are raising concerns about the security of the West African country’s upcoming February elections. In the latest attack, assailants in southeastern Imo state set fire on Sunday to an office of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission. Nearly 50 of the commission’s offices already have been destroyed since Nigeria’s last election in 2019. Nigeria — Africa’s most populous nation with more than 210 million people — is confronted by several security problems including an Islamic extremist insurgency linked to the Islamic State group in the northeast, rebels in the northwest, and secessionists in the southeast. Analysts say the security threats are expected to be obstacles to peaceful elections on Feb. 25.

