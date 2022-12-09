UN rights chief to follow up on abuse concerns about China

BERLIN (AP) — The top United Nations human rights official says his office will continue reaching out to Beijing about allegations of abuse in China. The office of the former U.N. human rights chief published a report in August stating that China’s detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity. The new high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, said the report had “highlighted very serious human rights concerns.” He said Friday that his office would “continue engaging with the authorities” in China. Beijing rejected the report when it was released, alleging it was part of a Western campaign to smear China’s reputation.

