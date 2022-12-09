Sri Lanka shuts schools as extreme weather brings pollution

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Schools across Sri Lanka are closed as health and environment officials say the air quality in most parts of the island nation is unhealthy partly due to extreme weather conditions. Polluted air from neighboring India was aggravating the problem, authorities said Friday, as a storm in the Bay of Bengal triggered heavy rains and winds across Sri Lanka in recent days. A haze hung over the capital, Colombo, and other parts of the country, with the level of fine particles in the air at unhealthy levels. Director General of Health Services Asela Gunawardena said the condition would continue for the next two weeks and he advised people to limit the amount of time they spend outdoors.

