Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia for Chinese leader Xi’s visit

By JON GAMBRELL
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Gulf Arab leaders and others in the Mideast are meeting in Saudi Arabia as part of a state visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. They want to firm up their relations with Beijing as decades of U.S. attention on the region wanes. Before a joint meeting Friday with Xi, representatives of the Gulf Cooperation Council met in a summit helmed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. That further signals his control of a kingdom still overseen by his father, the 86-year-old King Salman. Among them was Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who has largely restored ties to its Arab neighbors after a yearslong boycott.

