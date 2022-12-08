Sheriff: Gunfire by SC facility not linked to NC shooting

RIDGEWAY, S.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they’ve found no evidence linking recent gunshots near a Duke Energy facility in South Carolina to earlier gunfire at North Carolina electric substations. Lee Boan, the sheriff in Kershaw County, South Carolina, says a speeding vehicle discharged a firearm Wednesday evening on the opposite side of a road located about half a mile away from a Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway. Boan says there was no indication it involved an attack on the station. Thousands of Duke Energy customers in neighboring North Carolina lost power over the weekend after authorities said one or more people drove up to two substations, breached the gates and opened fire.

