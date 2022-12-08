No bond for woman charged in death of socialite mom

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge has declined to ease bond conditions and release a Chicago woman who is charged with conspiracy in the death of her wealthy mother during a luxury vacation in Bali in 2014. The decision means Heather Mack will remain in custody without bond while awaiting a July trial in federal court in Chicago. Mack was arrested in Chicago in November 2021 following more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for her role in the killing. The body of her socialite mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, was stuffed in a suitcase and left in a taxi outside a hotel on the island of Bali. U.S. prosecutors say she conspired with an ex-boyfriend before they traveled to Indonesia.

By CLAIRE SAVAGE Associated Press/Report for America

