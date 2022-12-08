Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is no longer feeding a flow that’s been creeping toward a crucial highway, scientists said Thursday, even as the world’s largest volcano keeps on erupting. That means lava isn’t advancing and is no longer an imminent threat to the road that connects the east and west sides of the Big Island. County officials say they will continue to plan and remain vigilant. While the eruption keeps going out of an active fissure, the supply down to the flow front has been cut off, likely because of a reduced production rate, he said.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.