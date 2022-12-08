Indian PM Modi’s party heading for big win in his home state

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party looks set to retain control in his home state of Gujarat following a record state legislature win, but it is trailing behind its rival Congress party in northern Himachal Pradesh state. The landslide win in Modi’s home state is expected to be a big boost to the party ahead of national elections due in 2024. The BJP has not lost state assembly elections in the western industrial state since 1995. Modi was Gujarat’s top elected official for 13 years before becoming prime minister in 2014. Modi’s party remains popular despite criticism of rising inflation, unemployment and religious polarization. Results are expected later Thursday.

