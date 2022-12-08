2022 was year the horror of war returned to Europe

LONDON (AP) — This was the year war returned to Europe, and few facets of life were left untouched. Russia’s invasion of its neighbor Ukraine unleashed misery on millions of Ukrainians, shattered Europe’s sense of security, ripped up the geopolitical map and rocked the global economy. The shockwaves made life more expensive in homes across Europe, worsened a global migrant crisis and complicated the world’s response to climate change. It was also the year Britain was led by three prime ministers in as many months, and the year the world said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at the age of 96.

