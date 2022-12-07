Three former St. Louis aldermen sentenced in bribery case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three former St. Louis aldermen, including the longtime board president, will go to prison for accepting bribes from a businessman. The sentences handed down Tuesday in federal court ended a three-year investigation. The businessman provided bribes in exchange for tax breaks and a reduced rate in obtaining a city-owned property. Federal officials haven’t named the businessman but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he’s facing his own federal charges. Former alderman President Lewis Reed was sentenced to nearly four years in prison, as was former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad. Former Alderman Jeffrey L. Boyd was sentenced to three years in prison. All three also were fined.

