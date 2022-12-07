Indonesia releases bombmaker in Bali attacks on parole

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A bombmaker in the 2002 Bali attacks that killed 202 people has been released from an Indonesian prison after serving half his 20-year sentence. Australia’s prime minister has opposed his early release, calling him “abhorrent.” Umar Patek was a leading member of the al Qaida-linked network Jemaah Islamiyah, which is blamed for the bombings at two nightclubs on Bali. Indonesian authorities say Patek was successfully reformed in prison. Patek received a total of 33 months of sentence reductions, which are often given to prisoners on major holidays. The attacks killed 202 people — mostly foreign tourists — including 88 Australians, leaving a deep scar in that country.

