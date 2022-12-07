Biden set to speak at vigil honoring victims of gun violence

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to speak on Wednesday evening in Washington at vigil honoring victims of gun violence. The event is taking place nearly 10 years since the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that spurred a new generation of advocacy for tougher firearms restrictions. The White House says the vigil at a church will be a “service of mourning and loving remembrance for all who have fallen victim to the ongoing epidemic of gun violence in America.” It will be the first time a U.S. president has spoken at the yearly vigil, which is now in its 10th year, according to event organizers.

