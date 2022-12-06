Two Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game

Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school’s basketball teams. The basketball coach at Topeka High School says the men’s basketball team faced “outright racism” when they played Valley Center High School on Saturday. Coach Geo Lyons says Valley Center students taunted his players and passed around a Black baby doll during the game. Valley Center administrators have apologized to Topeka school officials. They say an investigation uncovered inappropriate behavior but not specifically racist taunts from students during the game. Lyons has started a petition to have Valley Center High School fans removed from future sporting events.

