Scrutinized charter school group to apply again in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A contentious charter school operator linked to a conservative Michigan college is taking another swing at opening schools in Tennessee. This time, American Classical Education is targeting five counties, including three that rejected its applications earlier this year. American Classical Education is supported by Hillsdale College, which licenses the curriculum for free and provides training and other resources. Hillsdale holds outsize influence with Republican politicians, including Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. Hillsdale President Larry Arnn recently spearheaded the “1776 Curriculum,” inspired by former President Donald Trump’s short-lived “1776 Commission.” The commission was a direct response to The New York Times’ “1619 Project” focusing on America’s history of slavery.

