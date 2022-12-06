Dominica’s leader expected to stay following snap elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit is expected to remain leader of the eastern Caribbean island after snap general elections that the main opposition party and its supporters boycotted. Twenty-one of 32 seats in the House of Assembly were up for grabs in Tuesday’s voting, with several automatically going to Skerrit’s Dominica Labor Party since the opposition parties did not submit candidates. The remaining nine members are chosen by the assembly or the president and two other members are ex-officio, held by the speaker and attorney general. As of late Tuesday, Skerrit’s party had won 15 seats, according to preliminary results released by Dominica’s electoral office.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.