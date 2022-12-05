‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” has admitted to killing a 23-year-old woman outside a Long Island shopping mall in 1968 and four other women decades ago. Richard Cottingham was arraigned earlier this year on a second-degree murder charge in connection with Diane Cusick’s death at the suburban Green Acres Mall. Cottingham is believed to be one of America’s most prolific serial killers and has already been convicted in 11 other killings. Cottingham was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars for Cusick’s slaying. He appeared virtually from a New Jersey prison for the Nassau County Court hearing,

