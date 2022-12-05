South Sudan to send 750 troops for regional force in Congo

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan’s military says more than 700 personnel will travel to eastern Congo to join a new regional force in trying to calm the latest deadly insecurity there. The spokesman for South Sudan’s military tells The Associated Press the government is working to provide the 750 troops with needed equipment for the combat mission, but he said sanctions on the country are complicating that effort. Leaders of the East African Community this year resolved to deploy a regional force to eastern Congo, where dozens of armed groups are active and tensions have been rising between the governments of Congo and neighboring Rwanda.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.