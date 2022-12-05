German governor quits Twitter, Scholz still mulling options

BERLIN (AP) — The governor of Germany’s state of Lower Saxony says he is quitting Twitter because the microblogging site is increasingly being used to spread “hatred and incitement.” Governor Stephan Weil said Monday his Twitter account would be deleted the following day. Experts have warned of a rise in anti-semitic vitriol if Twitter’s new CEO Elon Musk grants “amnesty” to suspended accounts. A top European Union official urged Musk last week to step up the site’s policing of illegal content or risk being banned in the 27-nation bloc. While some ordinary users have already quit Twitter, officials have hesitated to do so because the site plays a prominent role in the political conversation in many countries.

