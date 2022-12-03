Beijing, Shenzhen scrap COVID-19 tests for public transport

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have announced a further easing of COVID-19 curbs with major cities such as Shenzhen and Beijing no longer requiring negative tests to take public transport. The slight relaxation of testing requirements comes even as daily virus infections reach near-record highs and follows weekend protests across the country by residents frustrated by the rigid enforcement of anti-virus restrictions. Along with the relaxation in the capital Beijing, the southern city of Shenzhen said Saturday that commuters no longer need to show a negative COVID-19 test result to use public transport or when entering pharmacies, parks and tourist attractions.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.