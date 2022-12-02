Prince William, like his father, prioritizes the environment

BOSTON (AP) — Britain’s Prince William appears to have taken the baton from his father and become a more vocal advocate about pollution and climate change. Those efforts are on full display this week in Boston. That’s where the winners of the royal couple’s Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators were being announced Friday evening. The announcement at Boston’s MGM Music Hall was part of a glitzy show headlined by Billie Eilish, Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding, and Chloe x Halle. But William also made time Friday to meet with President Joe Biden and Caroline Kennedy, ambassador to Australia and daughter of the late President John F. Kennedy.

