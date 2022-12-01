Ye no longer buying Parler app, Twitter account suspended

The rapper Ye is no longer buying conservative social media site Parler. That’s according to a statement Thursday from the company Thursday. It said was a decision made in the interest of both parties in mid-November. Parler is a small platform in the emerging space of right-leaning, far-right and libertarian social apps that promise little content moderation. Ye found himself moderated on Twitter early Friday when his account was suspended over a post of an image that included a swastika. New Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the suspension was due to the rapper violating a rule about “incitement to violence” and not because Ye posted an unflattering picture of the billionaire as his “final tweet.”

By The Associated Press

