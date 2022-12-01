Pope reschedules Congo, South Sudan trip for Jan. 31-Feb. 5

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has rescheduled his delayed trip to Congo and South Sudan for Jan. 31-Feb. 5. The Vatican published the new itinerary Thursday. It roughly matches the original with one exception: It cuts out a stop in Congo’s conflict-ravaged eastern city of Goma. The trip had originally been scheduled for last July but was postponed because Francis was undergoing therapy for his strained knee ligaments. The 85-year-old Francis is still using a wheelchair, but has made other foreign trips in the meantime, suggesting that he can go through with even challenging itineraries. Also on the program is a visit to South Sudan with the leaders of the Church of England and the Church of Scotland.

