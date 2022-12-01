Mayor: At least 12 killed in Haiti as gangs vie for control

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A mayor in Haiti tells The Associated Press that at least 12 people have been killed and numerous homes set on fire in a community near the country’s capital as gangs fight to control more territory. Mayor Joseph Jeanson Guillaume said Thursday that the incident occurred in the small town of Cabaret northwest of Port-au-P-Prince at nearly midnight on Tuesday. He said the community recently had appointed local residents to serve as guards given a spike in violence across Haiti, but they were overpowered by gangs with machine guns.

