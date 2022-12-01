Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 11:21 PM

LGBTQ chorus in Colorado Springs unifies community with song

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A gay men’s choir in Colorado Springs is among a group of organizations working locally to foster solidarity and healing after a gruesome shooting at a gay night club devastated Colorado Springs’ LGBTQ community. The attack robbed people of devoted friends and family members and left memories of gunfire and screaming in a space that was considered a safe haven. As chorus members harmonize, their singing is haunted by the tragedy, yet they say the sound of their voices in unison instills strength and a stubborn optimism able to withstand attacks.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content