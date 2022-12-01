Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:21 PM

Landmark trial on Arkansas trans youth medical ban wraps up

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation’s first trial over a ban on gender-confirming care for children has ended and is now in the hands of a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody didn’t indicate Thursday when he would rule on whether to overturn Arkansas’ ban, which he temporarily blocked last year. Arkansas wrapped up its case with testimony from a pediatric endocrinologist who is opposed to providing such treatment to transgender children. Most major medical groups have opposed the Arkansas law that prohibits doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone younger than 18.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content