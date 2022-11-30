Portland, Oregon, approves $27M for new homeless camps

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, have voted to allocate $27 million of the city’s budget to build designated camping areas for homeless people. The money will help fund a measure passed earlier this month that banned street camping and approved the creation of six designated campsites. The $27 million approved Wednesday will help launch the first three sites. The city aims to move homeless people from the hundreds of encampments scattered across the city to the sanctioned camping areas over the next 18 months. The plans have sparked fierce debate. Supporters say it would make streets safer and connect people with resources, while opponents say it would criminalize homelessness.

By CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press/Report for America

