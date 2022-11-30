Next generation: Hakeem Jeffries set to lead House Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to usher in a new generation of leaders. New York congressman Hakeem Jeffries is expected to be elected House Democratic leader, becoming the first Black American to lead a major political party in Congress. Democrats plan to meet Wednesday behind closed doors for the internal party elections as Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her team step aside. The 57-year-old Jeffries has vowed to “get things done,” even after Republicans won control of the chamber and relegate Democrats to the minority party in the new year. The trio led by Jeffries includes 59-year-old Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts as the Democratic whip and 43-year-old Rep. Pete Aguilar of California as caucus chairman.

