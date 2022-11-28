World Cup TV pundit under fire for disparaging Qatari attire

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Former Germany forward Sandro Wagner is under fire for a disparaging remark he made about Qatari men’s traditional attire while commentating on Germany and Spain’s World Cup game. Wagner said he thought one end of the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor was full of German fans. He told German broadcaster ZDF, “Only then did I realize that they are the Qatari bathrobes.” Wagner was referring to the thaub, the traditional white full-length robes with long sleeves worn by many men in the region.

