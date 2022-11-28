2 rescued after plane hits transmission tower in Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they rescued two people from a small plane that crashed into a Maryland electricity tower. Officials say the crash Sunday evening in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Montgomery Village temporarily knocked out power to about 120,000 customers and left the plane dangling 10 stories above the ground. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein says responders were able to safely remove the pilot and passenger early Monday after electricity crews made it safe to attempt a rescue. He says both suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospitals. Authorities say the plane departed from White Plains, New York, and that the pilot is from Washington and the passenger is from Marrero, Louisiana.

