Police: 1 shot at NC Walmart, officers search for shooter

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say one person was injured in a shooting inside a Walmart. Lumberton police say that officers were called to the Walmart for a report of gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year. When officers arrived, they weren’t able to find a shooter or any victims, but surveillance video showed the shooter fleeing as the store was evacuated. Officers were working to find him. The victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening. Police say the shooting appears to be an isolated incident between two people who know each other.

