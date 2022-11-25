‘Miracle’: Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued on Thanksgiving after likely being in the water for hours. The 28-year-old man was reported missing at noon Thursday while the vessel, the Carnival Valor, was heading to Cozumel, Mexico. According to Carnival Cruise Line, the man was with his sister at a bar on the Carnival Valor Wednesday at 11 p.m. and went to use the restroom. His sister reported him missing the next day. Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross said the man was responsive when found and confirmed he was the missing cruise ship passenger after he was hoisted into a helicopter.

