Mexico wants American extradited on charges in tourist death

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they’ve filed charges against a U.S. woman suspected of killing another American seen being beaten in a viral video. Prosecutors in the state of Baja California Sur did not name the suspect on Thursday. But they said they have approached Mexican federal prosecutors and diplomats to try to get the woman extradited from the United States to face charges. The Oct. 29 death of Shanquella Robinson at a resort development in the town of San Jose del Cabo shocked people in both countries. The video raised suspicions that Robinson may have died at the hands of people she was traveling with.

