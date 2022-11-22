Skip to Content
In California, 10% of Legislature now identifies as LGBTQ

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By DON THOMPSON
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Once all of them assume office, California will be the first state where it’s believed more than 10% of legislators identify publicly as LGBTQ. The legislators in California are proud of their success but say it underscores the hard work that remains in their own state and elsewhere. That includes handling the fallout of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law and its imitators, as well as laws in other states that limit transgender students’ participation in sports or block gender-affirming medical care for youths. The milestone is further shrouded by the fatal mass shooting over the weekend at a gay bar in Colorado.

