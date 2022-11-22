‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ leads Spirit Award noms

The multiverse-hopping adventure film “Everything Everywhere All At Once” leads the nominations for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. The film received eight nominations, including best feature, best director, best lead actor for Michelle Yeoh, supporting actors Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis and breakthrough for Stephanie Hsu. The awards celebrate the best in independent filmmaking and recently raised the budget cap from $22.5 million to $30 million. The organization also shifted to gender neutral acting awards. The main acting categories now have 10 nominees each. The beachside ceremony will be held in Santa Monica on March 4, 2023, the weekend before the Oscars.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.