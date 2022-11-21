UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell in an interview with The Associated Press acknowledges the world didn’t do anything additional to address climate change at the COP27 climate summit this year. Nothing to reduce the emissions of heat-trapping gases. But given all that’s going on with the energy crisis and the creation of a new fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, Stiell says he’s more or less happy with no progress on cutting emissions this year. Not everyone shares that view.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.