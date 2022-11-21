Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 9:22 AM

UN climate boss settles for no cuts on emissions

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

BY SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — New United Nations climate chief Simon Stiell in an interview with The Associated Press acknowledges the world didn’t do anything additional to address climate change at the COP27 climate summit this year. Nothing to reduce the emissions of heat-trapping gases. But given all that’s going on with the energy crisis and the creation of a new fund for poor nations that are victims of climate disasters, Stiell says he’s more or less happy with no progress on cutting emissions this year. Not everyone shares that view.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content