Georgia authorities arrest mother of still-missing toddler

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a toddler reported missing Oct. 5 in Georgia has been arrested in connection with the child’s disappearance and presumed death. The Chatham County Police Department in a post Monday on Twitter said officers had arrested 22-year-old Leilani Simon on several charges, including malice murder and making false statements involving her son, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. At a news conference, Police Chief Jeff Hadley said Simon has been the sole suspect since the child was first reported missing. Simon is being held at the county’s detention center until a bond hearing is held. It’s unknown if she has a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

