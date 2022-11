BEIJING (AP) — A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China’s Henan province. Chinese state media said Tuesday that two other people were injured and two were missing. The fire broke out Monday about 4 p.m. and took firefighters several hours to extinguish. More than 200 search and rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.

