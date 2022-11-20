Qatar to open Mideast’s first World Cup before leaders, fans

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is preparing to open the Middle East’s first FIFA World Cup before global leaders and fans now pouring into this energy-rich nation after being battered by a regional boycott and international criticism. Regardless of the outcome of Qatar versus Ecuador on the pitch, Doha already has drawn Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the opening ceremony and inaugural match of the tournament on Sunday. That Prince Mohammed, whose nation had closed Qatar’s only land border to the world through the kingdom over a yearslong political dispute, will attend shows how far the rapprochement between the nations has gone.

