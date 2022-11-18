Opponents file lawsuit targeting medication abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Abortion opponents who helped challenge Roe v. Wade filed a lawsuit Friday that takes aim at medication abortions. The challenge filed Tuesday in Texas asks a federal judge to undo decades-old approval of the preferred method of ending pregnancy in the U.S. Even before the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to an abortion earlier this year, the use of abortion pills had been increasing in the U.S. and demand is expected to grow as more states seek abortion limits. The lawsuit was filed by the Alliance for Defending Freedom, which helped defend a strict Mississippi abortion law that led to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Food and Drug Administration said it does not comment on pending litigation.

