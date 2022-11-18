Kim says ICBM test proves capacity to contain US threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that his country has another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain any outside threats. North Korea’s state media said Saturday that Kim oversaw the launch of the Hwasong-17 missile, a day after its neighbors said they had detected the launch of an ICBM potentially capable of reaching the continental U.S. Some foreign experts said the Hwasong-17 missile is still under development but is the North’s longest-range ballistic weapon designed to carry multiple nuclear warheads to defeat U.S. missile defense systems.

