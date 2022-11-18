Imprisoned Russian activist honored with human rights award

GENEVA (AP) — An imprisoned Russian opposition activist who was honored by a human rights advocacy group dedicated his award to the thousands of people who have been arrested or detained in Russia for protesting President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. UN Watch gave Vladimir Kara-Murza its highest human rights award. Kara-Murza’s wife accepted the award on his behalf during a ceremony late Thursday. She read a letter from her husband that hailed the journalists, lawyers, artists, priests, politicians, military officers and others “who have refused to say silent in front of this atrocity, even at the cost of personal freedom.” Kara-Murza was jailed in April under a new law that criminalized spreading “false information” about Russia’s military.

