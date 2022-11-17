WVa Supreme Court issues opinion in scholarship ruling

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s Supreme Court has released a full opinion in an order it issued last month that allowed a non-public school scholarship program to continue. The court on Oct. 6 reversed a lower court’s ruling that had blocked the Hope Scholarship Program. The program was supposed to start this school year. A Charleston-area judge in July ruled the program violated the state’s constitutional mandate to provide “a thorough and efficient system of free schools.” Justice Tim Armstead wrote in an opinion released Thursday that the state Constitution does not prohibit the Legislature from enacting the Hope Scholarship Program in addition to providing for such a school system.

