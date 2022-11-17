Western cities agree to remove decorative grass amid drought

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Thirty water agencies that supply cities across the western United States are pledging to rip up lots of decorative grass to conserve water in the over-tapped Colorado River. Water agencies in Southern California, Phoenix and Las Vegas were among those that signed an agreement Tuesday that outlines broad commitments to reduce water use. The grass-removal commitment centers on turf that people don’t walk on and generally not grass in backyards or parks. Cities use about one-fifth of the region’s Colorado River water, and some have already begun paying businesses and home owners to voluntarily replace grass with drought-resistance landscaping.

By SAM METZ and KATHLEEN RONAYNE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.