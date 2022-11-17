Skip to Content
Man gets 20-year term for stabbing at Albany Jan. 6 protest

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for stabbing two men outside the state Capitol in Albany during a clash between supporters of then-President Donald Trump and counterprotesters on Jan. 6, 2021. A jury last month convicted Alexander Contompasis of nearby Rensselaer of assault and attempted assault. The victims were self-identified members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. Both survived. The violent conflict occurred as protesters gathered outside state capitols around the nation and a violent mob stormed the nation’s Capitol as Congress took up the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

